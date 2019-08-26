As Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Elk Creek Partners Decreased by $1.98 Million Its Position; As Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $664,350

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 31,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 105,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 28,546 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 221,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 148,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, down from 369,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.885. About 208,167 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford invested in 400 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.63 million shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.81M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has 76,300 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 18,218 shares. Corsair Mgmt Lp has 0.17% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 0% or 368,983 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 10,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial stated it has 42,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 984,775 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl accumulated 69,837 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 66,097 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 10 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 46,114 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Amer Intl Grp, a New York-based fund reported 3,669 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 3,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company reported 12,771 shares. State Street reported 117,853 shares. The New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Tower Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 639 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 6,802 shares. First Manhattan holds 36,390 shares. Bogle Invest Management Lp De accumulated 0.07% or 14,700 shares.