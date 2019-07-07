As Bioscrip (BIOS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Lowered by $922,014 Its Position; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Birchview Capital LP Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 401,163 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 826,431 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on lmmaterial Financial Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 159 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation owns 145,530 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 1.69M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,187 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 3,329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 477,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 34,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 19,115 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc owns 12,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 58,300 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 370 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 19,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. 2,000 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Haqq Christopher. Shares for $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe.

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.