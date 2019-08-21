As Bioscrip (BIOS) Share Price Rose, Venor Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $922,014; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined While Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $355,495

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 782,622 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Accounting Review Identifies ‘internal Control Deficiencies’ And ‘material Weakness’ — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP SAYS SOME TRANSACTIONS INCORRECTLY ACCOUNTED FOR; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BioScrip, Inc. Investors; 10/05/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 180,411 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 187,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 287,812 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.87 million for 6.23 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25,871 shares to 57,967 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:NL – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sunny days seen for Six Flags Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DSS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:DSS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.