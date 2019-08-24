As Bioscrip (BIOS) Market Value Rose, Venor Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Capital Management Associates Upped Stake by $513,300

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 1.32M shares traded or 52.47% up from the average. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $710 MLN TO $720 MLN; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Need to Delay the Filing of Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Deficiencies Are in Connection With Account Reconciliations for Certain Asset and Liability Accounts; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MLN, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Rev $168.6M; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.