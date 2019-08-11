As Biomarin Pharmaceutical Com Stk (BMRN) Share Value Declined, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 116,644 shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (BMRN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 911,005 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 91,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 70,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 72 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 13,034 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Td Asset has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). 42,400 are owned by Gam Hldgs Ag. Profund Limited Liability reported 59,041 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Grp Inc accumulated 18,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14 were reported by Smithfield Tru Co. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.06% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 572,558 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,800 activity.

