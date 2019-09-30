As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stock Price Declined, Aristeia Capital Trimmed Holding; Concourse Capital Management Raised Ebix (EBIX) Holding by $740,500 as Share Value Declined

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 64.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 1.91M shares traded or 65.80% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 14,810 shares as the company's stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 37,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 249,923 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,739 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp holds 21,276 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 1,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 10,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,649 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 106,304 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Mutual Of America Management owns 2,685 shares. American Int Grp Incorporated reported 17,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 176,662 are held by Ameriprise. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated holds 30,233 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India's Leading Travel Services Platform (July 17, 2019). Ebix Australia Adds TravelCard To Its EbixExchange Platform (August 14, 2019). EBIXCASH Rolls Out Big Forex Bonanza Campaign for Customers (April 16, 2019).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3,649 shares to 84,449 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 122,778 shares. Nomura has 174,676 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 3,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 22,360 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 4,669 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 6,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 20,677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 568,023 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 223,380 are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited. Eqis Cap Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 23,331 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 13,471 shares. 61,753 were accumulated by Fil. Primecap Comm Ca has 0.9% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).