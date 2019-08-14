As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stock Declined, Fosun International LTD Raised Its Stake by $669,900; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted Its 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Holding by $635,490 as Share Price Declined

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 97,650 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 89,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 74,781 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 322,792 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

