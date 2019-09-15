As Biolife Solutions Com New (BLFS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Pecaut & Company Cut Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $399,750 as Market Value Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc Com New (BLFS) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 77,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 224,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 301,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.48M market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 61,743 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 192,043 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 407.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $201,028 for 506.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.

