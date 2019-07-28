As Biogeninc. (BIIB) Stock Price Declined, Tirschwell & Loewy Trimmed Holding by $517,312; Hamilton Lane Advisors Increases Position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 348,549 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,141 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, down from 65,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Biogeninc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 9,000 shares to 8,167 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,560 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.