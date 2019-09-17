As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Valuation Rose, West Oak Capital Lowered Its Stake; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 595,853 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.93 million, up from 586,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 12.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $237.87. About 640,557 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.22 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

