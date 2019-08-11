As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Position by $8.91 Million; Wendell David Associates Trimmed Colgate (CL) Position by $439,960; Shares Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares to 154,391 shares, valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

