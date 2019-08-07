As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Swedbank Has Lowered Stake; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Holding by $8.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 270,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 128,235 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, down from 398,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $235.04. About 277,447 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 152,310 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 499,853 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 48,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $91 Million in Awarded Work – GlobeNewswire" published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq" published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Biogen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.45 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18,193 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $124.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.