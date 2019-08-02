As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Position by $8.91 Million; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Share Price Rose, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 60,286 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 58,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 587,551 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $243.06. About 1.87 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares to 300,489 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

