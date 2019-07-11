As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Cut Its Stake by $1.74 Million; Presima Boosted Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $1.63 Million; Stock Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $232.43. About 944,794 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 2.72 million shares traded or 301.54% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces That It Has Regained Compliance with All NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SL Green Realty declares $0.85 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Zacks.com published: “This is Why SL Green (SLG) is a Great Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green Realty (SLG) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 172,900 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $38.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,800 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 750,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rampart Investment Co Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 51,226 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.6% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 52,422 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 71,495 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,650 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc owns 12,235 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.65% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Phocas Fincl Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.78 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Investment Com Lc holds 0.02% or 1,872 shares in its portfolio. 57 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 145,727 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.03% stake. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Peoples has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Smithfield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 296 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4.22 million shares. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 3,447 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.13% or 1,451 shares. 18,102 are held by Greenwood Limited Liability. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 19,101 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Mngmt Company stated it has 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Central Bank & Trust And Commerce stated it has 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16,019 shares to 34,677 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Discrectionary Etf (XLY) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Amicus Therapeutics’ Stock Perked Up in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atara Reports Initial Data for Multiple Sclerosis Candidate – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Biogen Stock Tanked in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.