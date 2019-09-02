As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped by $2.78 Million Its Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Position in Exelon (EXC) Has Raised by $853,200 as Stock Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 17,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 182,894 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 165,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 58,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares to 96,400 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,280 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 2,116 are held by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Int Ca invested in 0.11% or 3,758 shares. Capital Guardian Com holds 80 shares. Birchview Cap LP has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Covington Capital accumulated 118 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alta Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 10,300 shares. Midas Management Corporation accumulated 1,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.13% or 30,001 shares. 93,232 are owned by Waddell Reed Financial. First Mercantile accumulated 5,417 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 138,546 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,900 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

