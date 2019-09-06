As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Cut Its Position; Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $24.44 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $177.01. About 7.18 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,960 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 21,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.17. About 769,354 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares to 16,796 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD).