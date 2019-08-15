As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Upped Holding by $866,828; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Value Rose While Dana Investment Advisors Lifted by $598,393 Its Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,521 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 134,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.14M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,320 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 17,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 1.39M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting TSCO Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 232,519 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 22,573 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Welch Forbes Ltd has 0.17% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.71% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Century Companies holds 900,835 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 720,240 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 16,123 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 345 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,650 are held by Holderness Investments Commerce. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 5,628 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 22,244 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 27,808 shares to 546,418 shares, valued at $27.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,555 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares to 83,494 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ferguson Wellman invested in 0.01% or 1,044 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 9,300 shares stake. Cardinal Cap Management reported 17,222 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,284 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 6,406 are owned by Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 2,355 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 120,077 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 34,338 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,790 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt accumulated 35,088 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hartford has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Westpac Banking stated it has 78,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Biogen Stock Tanked in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Make a Move on Big Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.