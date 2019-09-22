As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Price Rose, West Oak Capital Cut by $1.07 Million Its Position; Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holding by $409,380

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 352,917 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN)

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,454 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,030 are held by Lincoln Natl. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 27,857 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Com Savings Bank owns 29,092 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore Co Incorporated Il reported 2,679 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 1,023 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 10,915 shares. 20,287 were reported by Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Company. Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 10,049 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 36,877 shares. Bank Of The West has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 318,339 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 0.25% or 182,259 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

