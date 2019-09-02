As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Jana Partners Trimmed Holding

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 58,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $182.40 million for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle accumulated 0.02% or 22,260 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 588,661 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 0.02% or 56,316 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 298,365 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank reported 0.33% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.9% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Personal Fin Svcs reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 841,052 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,695 shares. Frontier Cap Management Lc accumulated 1.39M shares. Df Dent And Com holds 60,321 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,600 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,200 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,400 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

