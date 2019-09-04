As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Stake; Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 441,461 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.35 million, up from 436,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 1.16 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 706,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.30 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.17B market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion […]; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL USE PLATEAUING AROUND 2040; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SAYS STILL SEES “SIGNIFICANT AND INTERESTING” M&A TARGETS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF, THOUGH COMPETITION HAS INCREASED FROM A YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares to 833,289 shares, valued at $100.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada reported 0.25% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.02% or 15,852 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 19,101 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.63 million shares. 1.94M were reported by Retail Bank Of America Corporation De. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 6,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10,000 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 865 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co stated it has 4,246 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 384 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 33,593 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.