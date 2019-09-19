As Biogen Com (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Clean Yield Group Upped Stake by $659,157; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Share Price Rose, Cohen & Steers Boosted Stake by $25.90 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 784,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 3.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.42M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 395,336 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $236.73. About 716,636 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Reports 2018 Annual Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Europe Financial (EUFN) by 51,686 shares to 10,077 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 43,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,316 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Group Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 85,342 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd holds 4.93M shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 751,496 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10.37 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Pggm reported 0.74% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aew Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.05% or 3.00 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 1.12 million shares. Phocas Finance accumulated 0% or 14,620 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 171,482 shares. Eqis Management reported 0.03% stake. Huntington Bancorporation reported 768 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 177,418 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lexicon Snaps Sanofi Diabetes Partnership With $260M Settlement, Celyad Offering, Multiple Sclerosis Conference Gets Underway – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Says New Data Presented at ECTRIMS Reinforce Long-term Benefits of TECFIDERA Over 10 Years – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Llp invested in 0.1% or 50,000 shares. 635,479 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.54% or 2,194 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hm Payson And invested in 989 shares. Saratoga & Mgmt has invested 3.53% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 1,055 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 248,933 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc reported 461 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clark Estates Ny stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Private Ocean Lc has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 80 shares. 7,178 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company.