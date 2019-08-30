As Biogen Com (BIIB) Stock Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Increased Stake by $15.08 Million; As Sun Trust Banks (STI) Shares Rose, Denali Advisors Increased by $1.22 Million Its Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 63.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 63,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 164,547 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90M, up from 100,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 16,842 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 15,808 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 1,783 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 0.59% or 630,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 3,930 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,781 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,615 shares. Spectrum Grp Incorporated holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 54,000 shares. 115,352 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Lc. Principal Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 345,999 shares. 1,244 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Greenleaf Trust has 1,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 7,975 shares to 547,265 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 127,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,223 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 337,888 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,594 shares. Ci Inc invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn reported 271,491 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.27M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas reported 6,328 shares stake. 913 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Company. Cibc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 26,644 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,933 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 4,259 shares. Bb&T owns 73,285 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cleararc Capital Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 10,752 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36,800 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE:SCCO).

