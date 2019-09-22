As Biogen Com (BIIB) Stock Rose, Holder Clean Yield Group Has Raised Stake; Cwh Capital Management Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,775 shares to 182,920 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 26,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,500 were accumulated by Hennessy. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 136,171 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,429 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated reported 9,419 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Eagle Advisors Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 8.85M shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability owns 76,255 shares. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok owns 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,870 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.99% or 3,978 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 121.52 million shares. Moreover, Community Savings Bank Na has 0.87% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62,165 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Liability reported 79,415 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,708 shares. America First Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 985 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.22% or 13,443 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,581 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cornercap Counsel invested in 20,056 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 36,774 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 21,613 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 15,666 shares stake. Field & Main State Bank owns 75 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 36,877 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 185 shares. California-based Personal Cap Advsr Corporation has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.14% or 37,392 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

