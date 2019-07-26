As Biogen Com (BIIB) Stock Price Declined, Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Its Position by $5.39 Million; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $4.53 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 22,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 23,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $238.21. About 932,771 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 341,593 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd owns 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 21 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 42,545 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 154,949 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 7,964 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.19% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). The New York-based Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.21% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 15,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 15,081 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc Com by 22,925 shares to 149,431 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp Com by 177,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Inc Com.