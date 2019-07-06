As Biogen Com (BIIB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Upped Its Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Declined While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Increased by $2.41 Million Its Holding

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 89,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.79M, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2019: OGEN,NVCN,BIIB – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 21, 2019 : BIIB, MU, SQQQ, QQQ, NOK, EQH, OPK, ERIC, CHL, LYG, CAG, ACB – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NITE, BIIB: Nightstar Therapeutics Stock Soars on Biogen Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,862 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,960 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated owns 33,593 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 1,232 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp holds 209,805 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas owns 13,010 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Inc Inc has 73,412 shares. Estabrook Mgmt owns 10,000 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Co has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,885 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,019 shares. 121 are owned by First Personal. Northcoast Asset Mngmt has invested 0.91% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 23,423 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,212 shares to 48,491 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 101,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,987 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns reported 1.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Fire Inc has invested 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 344,514 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 107,754 are owned by First Natl Trust. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 125,363 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 24,059 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt accumulated 4.18% or 150,921 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,530 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 0.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 1.65M shares. First Natl State Bank Comm Of Newtown stated it has 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 239,587 shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Lc has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 125 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isnâ€™t over, analysts say – MarketWatch” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This is Why Bank of America (BAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Could Be a Buy – TheStreet.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.