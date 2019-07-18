As Biogen Com (BIIB) Market Valuation Declined, Clean Yield Group Upped by $705,640 Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined While Garrison Financial Has Trimmed Its Position

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $231.75. About 645,124 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 20,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,628 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 76,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 5.59M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,033 shares to 49,079 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY) by 40,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,440 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

