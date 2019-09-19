As Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Decreased Position; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Cut Holding by $2.19 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $236.66. About 556,316 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $854,000, down from 22,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 780,311 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 24,000 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $38.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication stated it has 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comerica Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 37,957 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.48% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 17,887 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Country Trust Comml Bank invested in 1.11% or 109,103 shares. 314 are owned by Assetmark. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tdam Usa invested in 0.02% or 1,514 shares. Spark Management Ltd Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity has 93,823 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 63,318 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.04 million shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schroder Mgmt Grp invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). S&T Comml Bank Pa holds 2,446 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Architects Incorporated reported 6,030 shares stake. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.82% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 43,496 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Argyle Management Inc reported 30,993 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 149 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 20,000 shares. Buckhead Cap Lc invested in 0.89% or 21,522 shares. Rnc Cap holds 0.1% or 10,244 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 14,862 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC provides $18.5M in financing to gardening and landscaping firm – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bayâ€™s banking industry reacts to latest Fed rate cut – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.