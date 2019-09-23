As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cs Mckee LP Lifted Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Addison Capital Company Boosted Position

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $240.44. About 249,283 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 21,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 534,264 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust by 16,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Techn (NYSE:UTX) by 6,300 shares to 51,921 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sprtg Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

