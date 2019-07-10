As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Its Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Cut Its Position

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 84,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 380,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 7.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 18,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $230.16. About 435,941 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lincoln holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,129 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 149,416 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 49,394 shares. Tdam Usa owns 1,164 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 18,738 are held by Synovus. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 72,964 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1,565 shares. Cardinal accumulated 17,222 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Krensavage Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 180,000 shares for 11.5% of their portfolio. Natixis has 0.4% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 271,974 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ent Financial holds 825 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14,712 shares to 14,823 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,238 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16,851 shares. Moody Bankshares Division reported 423,915 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 122,486 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.1% or 1,645 shares. Loeb Ptnrs reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Limited Liability invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer holds 0.34% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Management reported 187,288 shares stake. S R Schill reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 135,676 shares. Tctc Ltd reported 330,618 shares stake. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability holds 3.38% or 60,294 shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 0.47% stake. 755,363 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 97,297 shares to 344,170 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.