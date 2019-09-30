As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Raised Holding by $802,452; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Holding by $985,400

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 108,371 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 146,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 1.07M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 273.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,702 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 1,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $232.99. About 700,623 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,517 shares to 38,080 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 21,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,840 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Campbell Company Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,076 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sigma Planning accumulated 969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 42,194 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 12,597 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.09% or 3,728 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alta Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,284 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 287 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 50 shares. Architects invested in 81 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Axa has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 109 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

