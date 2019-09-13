As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $316,647; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Valuation Declined, Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Its Position

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 1,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,974 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 5,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $237.34. About 735,352 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 337,637 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Data Presented at ECTRIMS Reinforce Long-term Benefits of TECFIDERA® (dimethyl fumarate) Over 10 Years – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,045 shares to 10,657 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 151,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc reported 1,715 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 39,062 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Systematic Management LP reported 4,491 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Communication has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 934 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 42 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 90,434 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has 635,479 shares. Prudential Finance holds 836,087 shares. Apriem Advsrs, California-based fund reported 2,520 shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 660 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 5,409 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50 are held by Hudock Gru Limited Liability. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17,909 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 68 shares. Wright Investors Serv has 0.09% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,045 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.68% or 65,967 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 470,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.01% or 147,868 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc owns 349 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Smithfield Communications accumulated 335 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 0.03% or 5,928 shares. Blair William Commerce Il has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 652,100 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,705 shares to 25,080 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).