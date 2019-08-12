As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Leuthold Group Has Boosted Its Holding; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 36,473 shares to 203,839 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 2,118 shares stake. 5,340 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Wetherby Asset holds 0.13% or 4,290 shares. Stoneridge Invest Lc reported 16,159 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Garde accumulated 1,500 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1.08 million shares. Amer Rech Mngmt reported 10,390 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adirondack Tru accumulated 50 shares. 214,474 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,014 shares. National Pension Serv reported 213,048 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 752 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares to 862,056 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 213,819 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 19,400 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 702,305 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 1,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Ltd has 0.92% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 38,068 shares. 26,328 were reported by Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 214,814 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life owns 40,572 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd holds 12,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

