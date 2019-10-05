As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Its Microstrategy (MSTR) Position by $13.27 Million; Stock Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.59. About 44,476 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 12,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 140,203 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.79M, up from 127,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Biotechs Tackling the Challenge of Lou Gehrigâ€™s Disease – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

