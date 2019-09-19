As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $2.79 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Twin Securities Decreased Position by $1.65 Million

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 11,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,613 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 33,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $236.66. About 556,420 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 30,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 222,309 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 252,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 2.57 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.03 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

