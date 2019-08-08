As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sector Gamma As Boosted Its Holding; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) as Market Valuation Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 53,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 54 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 53,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.03M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $237.58. About 776,650 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 49,704 shares to 218,684 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 83,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,076 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp & owns 17,843 shares. Fund has 7,327 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 302,007 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,415 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 26 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.47% or 441,461 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.48% stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP reported 209,805 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 5,130 shares. 527 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.16% or 128,735 shares. Dillon Associate reported 2,866 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.23% or 14,844 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 26,574 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.51% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 56,619 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 146,281 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 16,885 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 348,467 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 27,108 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 12,867 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co invested 0.07% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 79,984 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 764,917 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co invested in 131,713 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 346,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 621,761 shares. Innovations Limited Liability Com has invested 1.47% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Stevens Capital Mgmt LP holds 13,594 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 64,392 shares to 66,492 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 34,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put).