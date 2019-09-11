As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Holding by $176.42 Million; Home Depot (HD) Position Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 89.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 747,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 87,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, down from 835,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $236.34. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $232.42. About 1.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49B for 7.17 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

