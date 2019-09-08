As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position; Donald Smith & Company Increased Its Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position by $3.84 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.20M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 11.71M shares traded or 36.82% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 09/04/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC – GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 479,536 shares to 8.11 million shares, valued at $144.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 353,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 6.81 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,447 shares to 195,503 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.