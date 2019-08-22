As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Holding by $959,812; Bares Capital Management Decreased Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $2.00 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77M, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $215.94. About 66,847 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 18,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.2. About 160,257 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 34,827 shares to 189,547 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,815 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.38% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 61,000 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Anchor Capital Advisors reported 46,459 shares. Amp Cap Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 179,658 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oakbrook has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 37,115 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 1,250 shares. Suntrust Banks has 38,810 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.32% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc owns 5,471 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 189 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company. 11,434 are owned by Dupont Capital.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.47B for 7.33 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

