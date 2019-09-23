As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Upped by $7.11 Million Its Holding; Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Central Secs (CET) Stake by $334,080 as Stock Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp (CET) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 11,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 27,789 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 38,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 49,319 shares to 699,675 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 240,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 14,200 shares to 352,530 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,304 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).