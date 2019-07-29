As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Westend Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Oakworth Capital Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $428,652

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97B, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $236.77. About 474,325 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,309 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07M, down from 81,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $210.2. About 14.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Apple Trade Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.39% or 8,587 shares in its portfolio. Ftb has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten Group holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,499 shares. Edmp Inc stated it has 38,909 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,705 were accumulated by Loudon Management Limited Liability Company. Birinyi Assocs has 9.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redmond Asset Limited Liability reported 13,233 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens & Northern Corp holds 24,885 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 604,986 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Com holds 7.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8.13 million shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 25.02 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 85,759 shares to 686,897 shares, valued at $36.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,835 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).