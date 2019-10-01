As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Stake by $334,789 as Market Value Rose

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $162.21. About 171,824 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 22,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 232,312 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.33M, up from 209,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $232.84. About 126,822 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Inv Advsrs accumulated 5,120 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co has invested 1.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 18.48M were reported by Fmr Ltd. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.14% or 2,112 shares. Dana Invest Advsr holds 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 10,113 shares. Dynamic Mngmt holds 1.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,260 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.04% or 100,731 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 3,047 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP holds 0.05% or 1,341 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Finance accumulated 18,248 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 434,354 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.69 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 7,050 shares to 12,268 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,186 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Incorporated. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,608 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 33,437 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability reported 37,311 shares stake. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 35,100 shares. Tobam has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,516 shares. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Lc has 2.82% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,764 shares. Fdx Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,121 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 510,244 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 168,091 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 5,409 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 176,314 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,532 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18,208 shares to 251,054 shares, valued at $73.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 264,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).