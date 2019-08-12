As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Holder Advisor Partners Decreased Its Stake by $390,344; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stock Value Rose While Strategic Financial Services Raised Holding

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 131,970 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 1,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,622 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,581 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 16,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc reported 23,725 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Fmr Ltd accumulated 629 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,772 are owned by Minerva Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 4,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.02% or 17,613 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1,466 shares. Leisure owns 9,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 19,200 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co holds 2,712 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 5,294 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company owns 1,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 132 shares. Meeder Asset holds 23,813 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.2% or 29,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 22,331 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 453,664 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs Lc invested in 228 shares or 0% of the stock. Peoples Finance, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Carroll Associates owns 497 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 28,859 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 1,244 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 16,587 shares. 1,129 were reported by Lincoln National Corporation. Highland Capital Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14,589 shares to 143,826 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.