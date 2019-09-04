As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $342,200; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) as Stock Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 2.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 458,154 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?

