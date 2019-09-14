As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Lowered Position by $606,965; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Raised by $624,704

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 2,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 27,088 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 29,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 14,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 61,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eisai And Biogen (BIIB) to Discontinue Phase III Clinical Studies Of BACE Inhibitor Elenbecestat In Early Alzheimer’s Disease – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Spinraza Drives Sales – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,196 shares. Financial Architects holds 81 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 229,468 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 89,013 shares. First Personal Financial has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 17,629 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 8,964 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 11,604 shares. Finemark Bank Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 104,751 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 17,780 are held by Muhlenkamp And Inc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 30,773 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Krensavage Asset Mgmt holds 13.4% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 176,556 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 3,554 shares to 10,342 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Sp 500 Etf (IVV).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,693 are owned by Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Company. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd stated it has 54,243 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 10,974 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 6.00 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 0.43% or 164,023 shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,484 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 60,822 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has 23,705 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 41,239 are held by Cap Fund Management. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 1.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jacobs Ca holds 1.25% or 178,672 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Asset Gru LP invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Company has 116,166 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,362 shares to 1,002 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 33,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.