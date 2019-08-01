As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Advisor Partners Lowered Position by $390,344; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted by $21.13 Million Its Position

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 1,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,622 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $242.97. About 413,765 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 15.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13,835 shares to 59,171 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl has 333 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 1,152 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 254,680 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr accumulated 3,885 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 14,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 57,135 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc, California-based fund reported 916,318 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 481,673 shares. Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 5.69% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Focus Capital Prns Ltd Llc owns 1,235 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ls Advisors Llc reported 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has 3,909 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

