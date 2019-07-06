As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Declined, Old National Bancorp Has Lifted by $906,712 Its Holding; Teradata (TDC) Share Price Declined While Bank Of New York Mellon Increased Stake

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,046 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 13,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 69,090 shares as the company's stock declined 20.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.32 million, up from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 395,617 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Street invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 213,760 were reported by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited. Allstate owns 15,818 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co reported 74,458 shares. Federated Pa owns 214,474 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc holds 4,207 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Delaware holds 239 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Power holds 0% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. 3,546 were reported by Welch And Forbes Ltd Company.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,317 shares to 11,076 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,173 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.78% or 15.07 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.14% or 23,220 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 866,971 shares. 18,373 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Liability. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 408,523 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 13,532 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Spectrum Mngmt Inc reported 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,341 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc by 881,003 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 64,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,306 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).