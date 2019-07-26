As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Declined, Kepos Capital LP Lifted Position; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Holding

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 670,958 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,761 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 20,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $237.79. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.22M were reported by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Kornitzer Ks invested in 14,907 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc Incorporated owns 752 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 7,097 shares. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 0.19% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 288,294 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 1,904 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 26,199 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 104,400 shares. 73 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 50 shares. 1,805 were accumulated by Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,909 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk stated it has 177,024 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 33,082 shares to 12,256 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,028 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 1.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pennsylvania Trust Co invested in 45,183 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Weatherstone Mgmt reported 1,135 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 150,752 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Qci Asset Management Inc holds 102,974 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech owns 62,313 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 528 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc invested in 0.4% or 3,397 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 128,237 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.05% or 7,516 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 8,644 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 4.34 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,420 shares to 28,190 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).