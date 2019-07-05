As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Declined, Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Increased Position; Washington Capital Management Stake In Mylan N V (MYL) Was Lifted

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.19M, up from 174,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $233.94. About 768,429 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 2.98 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 841,316 shares to 568,184 shares, valued at $43.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 200,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,399 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,580 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

