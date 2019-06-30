As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Declined, Holder Cambiar Investors Has Raised Its Stake; As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Valuation Declined, Heartland Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 78,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 269,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 435,535 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 48,372 shares as the company's stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,560 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.12 million, up from 100,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.87. About 3.67 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 52,312 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $196.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 20,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,962 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 486,700 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 30,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).