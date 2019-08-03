As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Its Stake; Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $5.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sei Invests has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Seizert Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.74% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,010 shares. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Llc holds 11.5% or 180,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 10,300 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Co invested in 87,700 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 26,199 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.11% or 530,771 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 0.21% or 2,193 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 14,907 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Communications accumulated 50 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,761 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15,000 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 234,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.68 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 52,707 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management accumulated 1,415 shares or 0.92% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern has invested 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 80,100 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,985 shares. Washington Savings Bank holds 0.47% or 1,665 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 460 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,203 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.18% or 323 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 305 shares. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.3% or 480 shares. Scholtz holds 4,475 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet Financial Bank & Tru Ltd has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Cap Mngmt Lc reported 738 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Canada Can’t Supply Trump’s Drug Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.